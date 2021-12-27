TMC MLA gives ‘transfer threat’ to cop: ‘You will know who I am’

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir allegedly threatened the officer-in-charge of Bharatpur police station in Murshidabad with transfer for not giving permission for a programme celebrating the party foundation day on January 1.

In a video shared on social media, the Bharatpur MLA is purportedly heard saying: “I am the MLA and I will have the last word. If cops come to do advocacy for traitors then I will go to PS, raise my feet on the table and you will know who I am.” He is seen addressing TMC workers in Bharatpur. Humayun purportedly says if officer-in-charge Raj Mukherjee wants to stay in Bharatpur, he will have to stop advocating for “traitors”.

Kabir on Sunday defended himself: “We had decided to observe the TMC foundation day in front of the police station. But the OC told us to find another place and leave the spot for another group, which had openly supported the BJP. The OC will not instruct where I should do the foundation day programme. It is being blown out of proportion. I wasn’t addressing police but was telling my workers that we will not change the venue. I am the MLA of the area and I can decide where I will address my workers and where I will do my programmes.”

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the video shows the actual attitude of TMC leaders. “Maybe, this time he spoke such things in front of the camera by mistake. This is the actual attitude of TMC leaders. They only know the language of threat.”