TMC MLA from Basanti alleges threat to life, seeks more security

Trinamool Congress MLA and former state minister Shyanal Mondal has appealed for a higher security cover, alleging that miscreants involved in making extortion bids in his constituency have been threatening him with his life after he protested their illegal activities. The TMC MLA from the Basanti Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district in an application to the district police superintendent has sought a higher security cover.

Mondal, former state Sunderban affairs and irrigation and waterways minister, said, “Whenever I receive reports of any illegal activities in my constituency, I protest. Recently, I complained to the local police about a group of extortionists in my constituency and have been receiving life threats since then. As an MLA, I have to move around in different places in my constituency. But, after getting threats, I have been feeling helpless. So, I approached police, seeking a higher security cover.”

The TMC MLA move, however, drew sharp criticism from the opposition BJP. “When an MLA of the ruling party, who was also a former state minister, feels helpless after receiving life threats, then one can imagine how pathetic the law and order situation in the state is. No one is safe here,” said state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

Attacking the BJP, TMC state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said the BJP leaders “do not have the moral right to speak” on this issue. “Their leaders in the BJP- ruled states move around with a large security convoy. Even here, their MLAs have central forces personnel for their security. So, the BJP has no moral right to speak on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Mahua Moitra appealed to the people to lodge a complaint with the police or reach out to her office if anyone makes an extortion call or tries to dupe them on the pretext of providing a government job.

In a Facebook post, Moitra wrote: “The CM (Mamata Banerjee) has made it clear that no one should use the party’s name to make any extortion bid or dupe people in the name of providing a government job. If you come across any such attempt, then lodge a written complaint with the police or with my office. Do not fear. It does not matter how influential that person is because no one will be spared.”