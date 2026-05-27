Absconding TMC MLA Dilip Mondal arrested from Puri hotel in BJP workers’ threat case

Dilip Mondal’s arrest comes days after his son, Arghya, was arrested along with five others for allegedly possessing firearms.

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal from Puri in Odisha in connection with cases registered against him for allegedly threatening BJP workers at a rally. The Bishnupur MLA had been on the run after the police had raided his Pailan residence.

Multiple FIRs had been lodged against Mondal after a video allegedly showing him issuing threats to BJP workers during a victory rally held at Malanga near Baruipur on May 11 went viral on social media. His speech was streamed live on Facebook, in which he was purportedly heard saying: “We have shown a lot of restraint. We kept peace for 15 years. But this won’t happen again.”