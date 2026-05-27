Absconding TMC MLA Dilip Mondal arrested from Puri hotel in BJP workers’ threat case

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal from Puri in Odisha in connection with cases registered against him for allegedly threatening BJP workers at a rally. The Bishnupur MLA had been on the run after the police had raided his Pailan residence.
Multiple FIRs had been lodged against Mondal after a video allegedly showing him issuing threats to BJP workers during a victory rally held at Malanga near Baruipur on May 11 went viral on social media. His speech was streamed live on Facebook, in which he was purportedly heard saying: “We have shown a lot of restraint. We kept peace for 15 years. But this won’t happen again.”
On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, STF officials raided Hotel Lily in Puri. According to police sources, the STF and the Odisha Police surrounded the hotel to prevent Mondal from escaping.
The hotel manager said that initially, officers in plain clothes enquired about Mondal by showing his photograph. Once his identity was confirmed after staff showed the Aadhaar card submitted at check-in, they called Mondal out of his room, where the police immediately took him into custody. Mondal will be brought back to Kolkata and produced in court, where police are expected to seek his custody.
Earlier, Mondal had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking protection. However, police and STF teams continued searches across multiple locations. On May 14, the police raided Mondal’s lavish Pailan residence, spread across several acres with manicured lawns, a swimming pool, luxury vehicles, decorative fountains, artificial caves, glass enclosures, statues, swings, etc. But Mondal was allegedly caught escaping from the house on CCTV.
Mondal’s arrest comes days after his son, Arghya, was arrested along with five others from the Bakkhali-Fraserganj area in South 24 Parganas for allegedly possessing firearms on May 18. The police claimed that two pistols and six mobile phones were seized from the accused. All six were later brought to Diamond Harbour police station for questioning. The police also alleged that Arghya had been threatening BJP workers and supporters in the area.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More