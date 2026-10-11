‘Threatened to send me to crematorium’: Trinamool MLA attacked, car vandalised

Trinamool Congress MLA Bibhas Sardar has alleged that he was assaulted and his vehicle vandalised at two locations in Jaynagar (Express photos/Special arrangement).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bibhas Sardar, who represents the Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency, was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers and had his vehicle vandalised on Saturday night in Jaynagar.

According to police sources, Sardar visited Tilpi village under the Dhosa-Chandaneswar gram panchayat on Saturday as part of his public outreach programme. While returning, his vehicle was allegedly targeted twice: first at Mansatala and subsequently at Goalberia Haat, both under the jurisdiction of the Jaynagar police station.

Police personnel from the Dhosa Haat police camp rushed to the spot, rescued the MLA, and escorted him out of the area. Sardar was brought to Baruipur subdivisional hospital on Saturday night for treatment, where he underwent a CT scan.