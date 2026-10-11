‘Threatened to send me to crematorium’: Trinamool MLA attacked, car vandalised
Bibhas Sardar was hospitalised after his car was targeted twice in Jaynagar, with the legislator alleging BJP workers threw bricks, hurled an unexploded bomb, and physically assaulted him during a public outreach trip.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bibhas Sardar, who represents the Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency, was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers and had his vehicle vandalised on Saturday night in Jaynagar.
According to police sources, Sardar visited Tilpi village under the Dhosa-Chandaneswar gram panchayat on Saturday as part of his public outreach programme. While returning, his vehicle was allegedly targeted twice: first at Mansatala and subsequently at Goalberia Haat, both under the jurisdiction of the Jaynagar police station.
Police personnel from the Dhosa Haat police camp rushed to the spot, rescued the MLA, and escorted him out of the area. Sardar was brought to Baruipur subdivisional hospital on Saturday night for treatment, where he underwent a CT scan.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee called Sardar to inquire about his health and also spoke with his family members.
Sardar filed a police complaint against Sandeep Nair, president of the BJP’s local No. 3 mandal, along with other BJP leaders and workers. The MLA alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car but failed to explode. He further claimed that eggs and bricks were thrown at his vehicle, causing damage, and that he was physically assaulted.
Speaking to the media, Bibhas Sardar said, “While returning from Dhosa-Chandaneswar, around eight to ten people stopped my car at Mansatala. They asked me my name. I asked them who they were and what the problem was. They immediately threatened to kill me and said they would send me to the crematorium”
“They also taunted me, saying I had become a great devotee of Mamata Banerjee. One of them then hurled a brick at the front windshield of my car. Somehow, I managed to get out. There was a scuffle with my security personnel as well.”
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Describing the second attack, he added, “Later, at Goalberia Haat, BJP workers hit me on the head with a brick. They also assaulted me with kicks, slaps and punches on my chest and hurled obscene abuses at me. I do not know why I was attacked.”
BJP leader Sandeep Nair rejected the MLA’s allegations and issued counter-claims.
Nair said Sardar visited the Tilpi area with TMC leaders and local strongmen while an Awas Yojana survey was underway, alleging the MLA made provocative remarks during the visit.
According to Nair, BJP workers later approached Sardar at Dhosa Haat to seek an explanation, but the MLA sped away, leaving several people injured. Nair claimed that the MLA subsequently faced public anger at Mansatala and Goalberia Haat, and that those injured were taken to Padmerhat block rural hospital in Jaynagar-I for treatment on Saturday night.
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The incident follows a similar occurrence in September, when TMC Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice within 24 hours, first on his way to Sreerampore and later in Kolkata’s Phoolbagan area while en route to an apolitical programme.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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