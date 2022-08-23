scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

TMC minister, MP warn opposition: ‘Stop calling all our leaders thieves, or else’

MP Sougata Roy said that the opposition parties continuing to call all their party leaders "thieves" will be taught a "proper lesson".

Opposition parties condemned the two TMC leaders for their “provocative” remarks. (Representational/File)

West Bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and TMC MP Sougata Roy slammed the opposition parties for continuing to call all their party leaders “thieves” and warned them with consequences.

On Monday, minister Chattopadhyay said he would land a punch on the face of those indulging in a smear campaign against their party leaders. “No one has to power to throw dirt on (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee. When people say the TMC is equivalent to thieves I feel like punching them on the face,” Chattopadhyay said during a party meeting at Khardah in North 24 Parganas district.

MP Sougata Roy said that the opposition parties continuing to call all their party leaders “thieves” will be taught a “proper lesson”.

Addressing party workers at Rishra in Hooghly district on Sunday, Roy said a smear campaign was being carried out against the TMC by the opposition parties after the arrest of some of its leaders.

“I have told the opposition leaders to stop this (smear campaign). We want the guilty to be punished. Our party has even taken action against such people. But if some people think that they will call all our leaders thieves then we will definitely register our protest. We will teach them a proper lesson. We are under no circumstances are ready to be called thieves. We will not tolerate any smear campaign against our party supremo Mamata Banerjee,” said Roy.

Opposition parties condemned the two TMC leaders for their “provocative” remarks.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 03:47:37 am
