Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

TMC minister files police complaint against Suvendu over his remarks on tribal leaders

Hansda, a tribal leader, filed the complaint under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at Jhargram Police Station. She represents the Jhargram Assembly constituency in the Assembly.

BJP leader’s remark has hurt the tribal community, says minister Birbaha Hansda

Stepping up the heat on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, TMC minister Birbaha Hansda on Wednesday formally lodged a police complaint against the Nandigram BJP MLA over his alleged remarks against her.

Hansda, a tribal leader, filed the complaint under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at Jhargram Police Station. She represents the Jhargram Assembly constituency in the Assembly.

“I represent the tribal community in the Assembly. Therefore, such comments hurt the sentiments of the entire community. Suvendu Adhikari is himself a public representative and must refrain from making such comments. This is completely unacceptable and I strongly condemn it,” Hansda, who holds the Cabinet portfolio of Self Help Group and Self Employment Department, said.

She was referring to an 11-second video clip — allegedly shot on January 7 this year and shared by the TMC on its Twitter handle on Monday — in which Adhikari is purportedly heard telling a group of people, “Those who are sitting there are kids. This Debnath Hansda and Birbaha Hansda are all kids; their place is beneath my shoe.”

Debnath Hansda, also a tribal leader, is a TMC MLA from Binpur, also in Jhargram district.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress lodged a similar complaint against the BJP MLA at Singur Police Station, saying the comments made by Adhikari are anti-tribal and derogatory in nature. Adhikari has, however, denied making any such comments and refused to speak on this.

The development comes in the backdrop of TMC minister Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu’s look that forced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologise on his behalf. The BJP, meanwhile, has sought Giri’s removal as state minister and action against him. A PIL has also been filed in the Calcutta High Court against Giri.

