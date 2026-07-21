TMC Martyrs’ Day stage vandalised in Kolkata, Mamata stays guard overnight

The Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Martyrs’ Day stage in front of the Birla Planetarium in Kolkata was allegedly vandalised late Monday night, prompting party leader Mamata Banerjee and senior leaders to camp overnight at the site. The stage was rebuilt by Tuesday morning, with the party saying that the tribute would be held as planned.

The TMC holds a Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata every year to commemorate the July 21, 1993 police firing on Congress workers that killed 13 people. This year, three TMC factions are set to hold separate rallies in the city.

On Monday evening, Banerjee visited the venue and alleged that the party was being prevented from holding meetings and processions. She also claimed that people travelling to attend Tuesday’s Kolkata rally were not being provided accommodation. Later that night, the stage was allegedly vandalised, with banners and hoardings strewn on the road and a part of the pandal destroyed. As reports of the vandalism spread, Banerjee and TMC leaders Dola Sen, Derek O’Brien, and others rushed back to the site. Banerjee said the group would remain there through the night to ensure no further disturbance to the Martyrs’ Day tribute ceremony.