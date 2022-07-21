scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022
TMC Martryrs’ Day Rally Live Updates: After 2-year gap, Mamata Banerjee aims to break turnout record at Shaheed Diwas event today

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata |
Updated: July 21, 2022 9:13:35 am
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee oversees preparations ahead of the July 21 Shaheed Diwas rally in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo)

TMC Martryrs’ Day Rally Live News: After a two-year break due to Covid-19, it is the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) most important annual event today — the Shaheed Diwas (Martryrs’ Day) rally in the heart of Kolkata. The rally is crucial to the TMC because its chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee uses the platform to set the party’s roadmap for the next 12 months and, over the years, important leaders from other parties have joined it on the Shaheed Diwas stage.

This time speculation is rife about more defectors from the BJP joining the ruling party at the Shaheed Diwas stage. That will further weaken the Opposition. Mamata Banerjee, party insiders said, was likely to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and address the allegation that the party took a step back in the presidential and vice-presidential poll after initially taking the initiative to field Yashwant Sinha as the Opposition’s joint candidate for the presidential election.

As TMC workers from different parts of the state descend on Kolkata, the party is expecting a record crowd to turn up in Dharmatala — the only time it was held in a different place was in 2011 at the Brigade Parade Ground after the TMC came to power by unseating the Left — and the police have mobilised 3,000 of its personnel apart from 1,000 traffic policemen to control the crowd. Many stadiums have been readied to accommodate the visiting TMC workers and on Thursday traffic on almost.

Live Blog

09:13 (IST)21 Jul 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good Morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Trinamool Congress's Shaheed Diwas rally in Kolkata today. The event, which was put on hold for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, serves as an opportunity for chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to set the party’s roadmap for the next 12 months and, over the years, important leaders from other parties have joined it on the Shaheed Diwas stage. Keep following this space for latest updates from the event

CM Mamata Banerjee enjoys a cup of tea while overseeing preparations for the rally. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Traffic curbs in place for today

In view of the ruling Trinamool Congress’ July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, which is expected to attract a large number of party cadres, the Kolkata Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for traffic regulation on Thursday.

In a notification, the Kolkata Traffic Police Department stated that movement of all types of goods vehicles restricted within the city limits — under Kolkata Police’s jurisdiction — between 3 am and 8 pm. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked in and around Victoria Memorial Hall, the stretch of AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane.

No goods carriage including trucks and matador vehicles, will be allowed to enter the city from 4 am Wednesday till 8 pm Thursday. More than 40 police pickets have been set up at locations in and around the city.

