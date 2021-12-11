TMC releases manifesto for Kolkata municipal corporation polls

Promising better drinking water distribution and drainage system in the city, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday unveiled its manifesto ‘Kolkatar 10 Diganta’ for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls which will be held on December 19.

The manifesto was released by TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, secretary general Partha Chatterjee and other leaders. “Mamata Banerjee promised to turn Kolkata into ‘Tilottoma’ and now we are promising to make it more ‘Tilottoma’. The party is confident of winning all 144 wards in the coming election,” Chatterjee said.

The manifesto also vows to build women’s toilets and a community hall in every ward. It said the party will preserve Kolkata’s culture and ethos and will restore the market, Ghat of Ganges and parks in the city. The TMC also revealed plans to increase the number of night shelters.

The BJP published its manifesto for the KMC polls three days ago. Last week, the Left Front too unveiled its manifesto. Slamming the Trinamool Congress, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “We saw in the Assembly elections that the TMC did not fulfil the promises in its manifesto. Now, they are making false promises again. Let us see what will happen in the election.”