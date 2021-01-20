TMC man shot dead in clash, party leader dies of heart attack

A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead in a clash in South Dinajpur's Gangarampur area on Tuesday. A local Trinamool leader died from a heart attack during the clash.

A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead in a clash in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur area on Tuesday. A local Trinamool leader died from a heart attack during the clash. Police sources said that two groups had clashed over a land dispute.

“Two groups clashed over a land dispute in Shukadevpur area of Gangarampur on Tuesday morning. One person, who has been identified as Sanjit Sarkar, was shot dead in the clash. Kalipada Sarkar, the chairman of Gangarampur Panchayat Samiti, who was trying to pacify the situation died of a heart attack after he suffered a blow in the chest,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

There were reports that bombs were hurled from both sides and the two groups exchanged fires during the clash.

“Kalipada Sarkar was a heart patient. He died of heart failure. This is a huge loss. His death has no connection with any group clash,” said a local Trinamool leader.

Minister of State Firhad Hakim, who was in adjoining North Dinajpur district, denied factional feud behind the clash.

“It’s not any internal conflict, but a BJP conspiracy. After receiving a detailed report from the police and the party unit, I will be able to tell what exactly happened,” Hakim said.

Police have arrested four persons and recovered some arms and crude bombs. With tension mounting in the area, the administration has deployed heavy police force in Gangarampur.