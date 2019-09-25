TMC man shot at, family blames ‘political rivalry’

A Trinamool Congress worker was shot at from point-blank range at Jibantala in South 24 Parganas district late on Monday night. Ismail Sheikh has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

His family members claimed that the attack was a fallout of political rivalry, even as the police said they were yet to find the motive behind the attack. Police did not rule out personal rivalry behind the incident.

“Sheikh received a bullet injury on the upper part of his body. His condition is critical. We are probing the case,” said a senior police officer. Local TMC leaders said they want a thorough probe into the incident.

According to residents, Sheikh usually returned home late in the night. On Monday, while he was returning late in the night, a group of people allegedly stopped him near his house and fired two bullets. The attackers then fled from the spot.