TMC looted people, will pay for its sins after May 4: PM in Cooch Behar

Claiming that the BJP will emerge victorious in West Bengal polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling TMC of “looting” the people and said it would have to “pay for its sins”.

“On one hand, in Bengal, there is fear of TMC ‘cut money’ and corruption, fear of infiltration and infiltrators being settled, fear of changing demography, and of losing one’s freedom in one’s own land. On the other hand, one will live with pride and head held high — that is the BJP’s promise,” he said as he pitched the election as a contest between the “bhay” spread by the ruling TMC and the BJP’s “bharosa”.

Modi promised that after May 4, when the results will be declared, every alleged act of corruption and violence under the TMC would be investigated.

“After May 4, the law will take its course. Every one of their sins will be accounted for. Chun chun ke hisab hoga. No matter how powerful the criminal may be, justice will be done this time,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged voters to “keep faith in the law” and turn out for the elections scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

“On the day of elections, TMC goons will try to scare you, but you will have to keep faith in the law. In this election, fear will run away from Bengal,” he said, adding the TMC would lose on May 4, after which “the law will take its course against TMC goons and its syndicates”.

“This cruel government is staining democracy with blood every day on the sacred soil of Bengal. This government does not care for any constitutional institution,” he added.

Referring to the Centre’s decision to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi said the BJP-led NDA had ensured basic facilities for women and created three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’. He also said that representation in the Lok Sabha of states that have performed well in population control would not be affected by delimitation.

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“The Government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states that those who have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats. Everyone will benefit,” he said.

Turning to the economy, Modi said Bengal, once among India’s most developed states, had steadily declined under successive Congress, Left, and TMC governments.

“First came the eclipse of the Congress, then of the Left, and now the eclipse of the TMC. Bengal’s development kept fading,” he said.

“Earlier, people in Bengal earned more than the national average. Today their income is below the national average. Other states are moving ahead, but the TMC has pushed Bengal backwards. Factories are leaving Bengal. Earlier, people came here for jobs. This government has turned Bengal into a centre of migration,” Modi alleged.