TMC, Left target Centre for not extending ration scheme

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the CPM on Sunday criticised the Centre for its decision to not extend its free ration scheme for needy people. Urging the Narendra Modi government to extend its free ration scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another six months,

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy said he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“Poor people in the country are still facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. If this scheme is discontinued, they will suffer a lot more. Their livelihoods will also take a massive hit as they are already in dire straits due to rising fuel prices. These people need the support of the Centre and state governments,” the veteran Trinamool leader said.

The Trinamool MP added that the state government will continue to provide free ration to the people. The PMGKAY was launched in March last year, after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Centre said that there was no proposal at present to continue the free ration scheme.

“I will write to PM Narendra Modi soon, requesting him to continue the scheme for another six months. I hope the Centre will reconsider its decision,” the TMC MP said.

Left Front Chairman and veteran CPM leader Biman Bose also demanded that the scheme be continued keeping in mind the interest of the poor and needy.

“This country has enough foodgrains for distribution among the poor. This means that running the scheme for an extended period of time should not be an issue. We will request the central government to continue the scheme and help people in times of crisis,” Bose said.