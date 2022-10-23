scorecardresearch
TMC leaders warn Opposition: Will retaliate if our party workers attacked

Former TMC president of Cooch Behar district Partha Pratim Roy, who was present at the event, too, warned Opposition parties against any mischievous act. “No one will be spared. If they attack us then we will pull out their teeth. Today we have to take the pledge for this,” said Roy.

The TMC leadership, however, distanced itself from such statements, saying their party does not believe in violence. (File Photo)

TMC leaders on Saturday warned Opposition parties of retaliation if their workers attack ruling party activists during the upcoming panchayat polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Cooch Behar district, North Bengal Development Minister and senior TMC leader Udayan Guha said, “Those who will indulge in violence against our activists will meet with a similar fate. In the upcoming panchayat polls, we will be ready to give them a befitting reply if they dared to indulge in such acts.”

The TMC leadership, however, distanced itself from such statements, saying their party does not believe in violence.

“We do not believe in violence. The police and the administration are there to ensure law and order. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never speaks about attacking the Opposition. In her life, she was subjected to attacks on several occasions. Our party believes in the ideology of Gandhi,” said state minister Firhad Hakim. The BJP, on the other hand, slammed the TMC leaders for their provocative speeches. Party’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Trinamool Congress leaders are themselves embroiled in so many controversies, so they should stop making such statements. People are fed up with them and will definitely show them the door. They are saying such things to instil fear among the people.”

