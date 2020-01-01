TMC leaders visit families of 6 men from Malda held in UP, promises help

Police lathicharge protesters against CAA and NRC in Lucknow on December 19. (Express photo) Police lathicharge protesters against CAA and NRC in Lucknow on December 19. (Express photo)

After announcing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of two men killed during protests against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Mangaluru in Karnataka, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now promised all help to the family members of six Malda men arrested on December 19 following Lucknow stir.

Trinamool Congress leader and former MLA Tajmul Hussain led a delegation to visit the families in Harishchandrapur of Malda district on Tuesday and assured them of all legal and financial help.

The six — Sanjur Haq (18), Sahadul Haq (23), Khairul Haq (25), Sagar Ali (35), Shah Alam (19) and Aslam (20) — were arrested by Hazratgunj police on December 19 following violent protests.

“They are waiters in a hotel (in Lucknow). They are innocent people who went to UP for work and have been falsely implicated by the police. I led a delegation to visit their families today (Tuesday) and assured them that the party and government are with them. We have assured them of all legal and financial help, if needed,” said Hussain.

The family members also confirmed that they received calls from the government and TMC, which took details of the men and the case filed against them. Most family members, however, said that they are yet to visit UP because of financial restraint, besides they are scared too. Some also called ‘Didi ke Bolo’ helpline recently and highlighted the plight of the six arrested.

The state government sources confirmed that all the details of the men and the case have been collected.

Ali’s brother Abdul Hussain said he and others worked in a hotel in Hazratgunj as waiters. “He has been working there for six-seven years. They were not part of the protest, but were watching it,” said Hussain, adding the Trinamool Congress leaders visited them. “We also got calls from government officials and gave them details of those arrested. We just want them back home,” said Hussain.

Sanjur’s father Enarul Haq echoed: “My son has been working there as a waiter for the past three years. They have nothing to do with the protests. They are there (UP) to work and not protest. Police picked them up after a rally because they are from Bengal,” said Enarul, ruing he did not have money to visit UP. “Moreover, we are scared.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer, who some of the families have hired, is planning to move bail petitions on January 2 when court opens.

“I plan to move bail petitions after the court opens. The men are just waiters and has nothing to with the protests. Police have slapped sections relating to rioting. They are presently lodged in a district jail in Lucknow,” lawyer Abdul Majid told The Indian Express over phone from Lucknow.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App