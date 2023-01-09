TMC leaders pass the buck: ‘Faulty lists made by BDOs to embarrass govt’

Under fire over allegations of corruption in the allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), some senior Trinamool Congress leaders said it was the block development officers (BDOs) who prepared the faulty lists of beneficiaries in an attempt to embarrass their party’s government in West Bengal.

Kalipada Mondal, the TMC MLA from Shyampur in Howrah district, said ineligible people were allotted houses under the scheme in collusion with administrative officials.

“Government officials committed corruption to embarrass our party and government. Not all of us are honest as there are opportunists among us too. But government officials are doing all this to embarrass the government. If someone is answerable in this case, it has to be the BDO concerned. The lists were prepared by the BDOs,” he said.

The MLA even suggested that instead of protesting in front of panchayat offices, the opposition parties should agitate at the BDO offices.

Also, Aroop Chakraborty, the TMC MLA from Taldangra in Bankura district, blamed the BDOs for irregularities in the allotments under the scheme. “The BDO in my constituency will lose his job if owners of two-storey houses benefit from the scheme. I will lodge a complaint to get the BDO removed from the government post,” he said.

Coming in support of Chakraborty’s statement, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “There is nothing wrong in what he said. He is right. Everyone is blaming the Trinamool. These lists were prepared four years ago. The socio-economic situation of many people has changed in the meantime. The state government is trying to give houses to those who are actually poor.”

Slamming the TMC on the issue, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC is now trying to make the administrative officials a scapegoat in the scam. But they will not succeed in this.”

Advertisement

In districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda, lists of beneficiaries were allegedly prepared by the ruling party by including the names families that were not eligible.