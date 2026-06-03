TMC leaders forced to return ‘cut money’ to villagers

According to the villagers, two local TMC leaders had collected over Rs 85 lakh in the past few years from the villagers as “cut money". (File Photo)

Following the defeat of their party in the Assembly elections, TMC leaders have reportedly started returning “cut money” to people under pressure from the residents and BJP workers.

On Sunday, two TMC leaders in Pachagarh gram panchayat under the Mathabhanga-1 block reportedly returned nearly Rs 1.5 lakh to villagers, which they had collected from them in the previous government to facilitate land transactions, house construction, and securing various government schemes. It is alleged that money was collected, especially from BJP workers and supporters.

“I never thought I would get my money back,” said Sadhan Barman, a BJP supporter.

According to the villagers, two local TMC leaders – Tapan De and Babai Roy — had collected over Rs 85 lakh in the past few years from the villagers as “cut money”.