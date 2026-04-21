TMC leaders fear ‘arrest’ before polling; plea seeks HC intervention

Party workers alleged that the Election Commission of India has sought the names of around 800 workers, including MLAs, councillors and party workers across constituencies, through the state police.

With the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections just days away, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed before the Calcutta High Court, fearing “arrests” of Trinamool Congress party leaders and workers prior to the polls.

The matter was listed Monday before the Division Bench of HC Chief Justice Sujoy Pal and Justice Parthasarathy Sen, which allowed the petition filed by advocate Md Danish Farooqi. TMC Member of Parliament and senior counsel Kalyan Banerjee appeared in the court on behalf of the party. The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

Party workers alleged that the Election Commission of India has sought the names of around 800 workers, including MLAs, councillors and party workers across constituencies, through the state police. “There is a fear of their arrest. The court should immediately intervene in this matter,” the petitioner argued.