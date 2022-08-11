scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Oppn claim of rise in our party leaders’ assets misleading: TMC

While hearing public interest litigation (PIL) alleging an exponential increase in the assets of certain ministers and Trinamool leaders, the Calcutta High Court on August 8 ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in the matter.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 11, 2022 8:44:47 am
TMC minister Firhad Hakim said, "The assets of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah have also increased." (File/ANI)

State cabinet ministers and Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu and Moloy Ghatak on Wednesday slammed the Opposition parties for alleging an exponential growth in the assets of some ruling party leaders and described their claims as misleading and half-truths.

Addressing a press conference in the Assembly complex, Hakim said TMC leaders named in the case had declared their sources of income while filing income tax returns.

“A misleading campaign is being carried out against us to malign our party’s image. The opposition parties are spreading half-truths. We have given a full declaration of our sources of income while filing income tax returns. There is nothing wrong if there is an increase in one’s income. I have a business of my own besides the salary and perks I get as a minister,” said Hakim.

Also Read |Suvendu claims TMC govt will cease to exist by Dec next year, TMC says BJP to be out in ’24

The assets of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah have also increased, he added. While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging exponential increase in the assets of certain ministers and Trinamool leaders, the Calcutta High Court on August 8 ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in the matter. The PIL was filed in February 2017, seeking an investigation into the increase in assets of ministers and leaders between 2011 and 2016, disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...

Hakim said he was “ashamed” to see the involvement of former state minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam following his arrest by the ED. “This (Partha Chatterjee) is not the same person we knew for years. The TMC does not support this kind of attitude of a public representative. But that does not mean all TMC leaders are thieves.

Bratya Basu, who holds the education portfolio, said the court order has also mentioned the names of Congress and CPM leaders but TMC leaders and ministers are being selectively targeted to malign the image of the ruling party. “The media and the Opposition parties are deliberately omitting names of some leaders and targeting only those from the TMC, thus spreading half-truths,” said Basu. He then read out the names of Congress and CPM leaders mentioned in the court order.

Also Read |Cattle smuggling case: Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Moloy Ghatak, the state Law Minister, claimed that there was “nothing unnatural” about the increase in assets as it was not illegal. “If you have a house, it is but natural that the property’s price will go up in five years. If you have a fixed deposit, its value is bound to increase due to accumulation of interest. We have declared everything to the income tax department. If there is something illegal, let the income tax department point it out,” said Ghatak. State

Advertisement

BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that it is the guilty who shout the loudest.

“If the allegations against the TMC leaders are true the next cabinet meeting will be held in the Alipore jail as all these leaders will be behind the bars. The state government will fail to complete its full term till 2026,” said Majumdar.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “They have increased their assets illegally. The TMC leaders travel in expensive cars. Where do they get such a huge money from?”

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said they were ready to face investigation. “If there is anything against us then let there be a probe.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:44:47 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
I-Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Premium
Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Premium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement