TMC leaders are thieves, Mamata should resign for shielding them: Cong MP Adhir

July 31, 2022 3:03:00 am
Dubbing TMC leaders as “thieves”, Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam.
“She (Mamata Banerjee) tried her best to shield the thieves. In TMC everyone is a thief. Didi is also the police minister of the state. What police were doing till now? Why they could not arrest the thieves and recover such a huge amount of money? Do we have to believe that police had no clue about this scam? If this is so, then taking moral responsibility, the Chief Minister should step down as the police minister. We feel that she must step down as the Chief Minister as well for failing to stop the corruption,” said Chowdhury at a press conference held at Bidhan Bhawan. Later, he also led a rally of party workers from Bidhan Bhawan to Esplanade to protest the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam. Later, he also met protesting candidates at Mayo Road and expressed his solidarity with them.
Senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said the Congress MP should first come clean on the allegations levelled against him. “Adhir does not believe in the Congress’s culture and behaves like a Left leader. He helped his party become zero in Bengal (zero seats in the state Assembly). He has no right to speak against us.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Subscriber Only Stories
There are several criminal cases pending against him. He must come clean on those allegations first,” said Roy.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watchPremium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
DCPs to keep track of ‘illegal’ Rohingya via weekly records
Punjab chief secy calls meet to discuss ‘black spot’
Dead insect found in food at Elante Mall
Liverpool beat Man City 3-1 for Community Shield
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation Washington
UP man held with firearm in Chandigarh
Thousands bid adieu to Air Force Wing Commander Mohit Rana
8-month-old child dragged away by leopard from mother’s lap found dead
Mirabai drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did
Suicide of job aspirant murder by state: Mevani
We must change our behaviour to counter cardio-metabolic diseases, says expert
Chandigarh to get 10 more government schools: Amit Shah