TMC leaders are thieves, Mamata should resign for shielding them: Cong MP Adhir

Dubbing TMC leaders as “thieves”, Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) tried her best to shield the thieves. In TMC everyone is a thief. Didi is also the police minister of the state. What police were doing till now? Why they could not arrest the thieves and recover such a huge amount of money? Do we have to believe that police had no clue about this scam? If this is so, then taking moral responsibility, the Chief Minister should step down as the police minister. We feel that she must step down as the Chief Minister as well for failing to stop the corruption,” said Chowdhury at a press conference held at Bidhan Bhawan. Later, he also led a rally of party workers from Bidhan Bhawan to Esplanade to protest the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam. Later, he also met protesting candidates at Mayo Road and expressed his solidarity with them.

Senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said the Congress MP should first come clean on the allegations levelled against him. “Adhir does not believe in the Congress’s culture and behaves like a Left leader. He helped his party become zero in Bengal (zero seats in the state Assembly). He has no right to speak against us.

There are several criminal cases pending against him. He must come clean on those allegations first,” said Roy.