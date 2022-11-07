TMC leader’s aide held for murder hours after questioning

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Nizamuddin Mandal, an aide of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, in the ongoing probe in the cattle smuggling case, Birbhum Police arrested him in a murder case on Saturday night.

Nizamuddin Mandal, also known as Tulu Mandal, was produced at a court on Sunday and sent to police custody for four days.

Police said that Nizamuddin has been booked for murder and criminal intimidation among others. Police sources said that Nizamuddin was involved in a clash at Mohammad Bazaar area on October 3 in which one person was injured. Initially, a case of murder attempt was filed against Tulu. Recently, the injured person, who was admitted in a hospital, died, that led to the police invoking murder charge against Tulu.

However, after his arrest, the Opposition parties slammed the state police and alleged that Tulu Mandal was arrested to save Anubrata and other TMC leaders.