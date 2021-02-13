scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
TMC leader Vinay Mishra’s home raided

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 13, 2021 4:46:46 am
Vinay Mishra’, Vinay Mishra ed raid, Vinay Mishra home ed raid, indian express newsThe agency has issued a lookout notice and interrogated his brother Vikash Mishra.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the south Kolkata residence of TMC leader and businessman Vinay Mishra in connection with a cattle smuggling and a coal case, officials said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) accompanied the agency during the raid.

The raid came over two weeks after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court issued an arrest warrant against him. The CBI, which had earlier raided Mishra’s house, is still looking for him. The agency has issued a lookout notice and interrogated his brother Vikash Mishra.

The ED is investigating the money-laundering aspect of the case. According to sources, the focus is now on the larger conspiracy since the CBI has filed a chargesheet in the cattle smuggling probe.

Though the CBI did not name Mishra in its chargesheet, sources said the businessman has close links with political leaders.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh earlier said, “They (BJP) are using central agencies to malign our image because they are not able to fight the TMC in Bengal otherwise.”

