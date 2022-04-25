TMC leader threatening me: Slain Cong councillor’s son files complaint

THE SON of slain Congress councillor Tapan Kandu has filed a police complaint against a “local TMC leader” for allegedly threatening him. On Saturday Dev Kandu (19) son of Tapan Kandu submitted a written complaint at Jhalda Police station on the basis of which an FIR was registered.

“A case has been registered, we are looking into it,” said a senior police officer.

The complaint, filed against one Bhim Tiwari, mentions that he is “close to TMC leaders.”

It is alleged that on Saturday morning when he was on his way to a market, Tiwari allegedly accosted and threatened him. It is alleged that they (Kandu’s family members) are being threatened for cooperating with the CBI’s investigation. Kandu’s family members have now appealed for police security. Dev also said he suspects that Tiwari was involved in his father’s murder. Bhim Tiwari, who is a realty dealer, has denied all the allegations, police sources said.

Kandu was shot dead near his residence on 13 March while he was out for a walk. He had won from ward number 2 of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in the civic polls held in February and was a popular leader in the area. Tapan’s wife Purnima Kandu demanded a CBI probe and filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court.

The court directed the CBI to probe the case.

Since the day of the incident, Tapan’s wife Purnima Kandu had been accusing IC Sanjib Ghosh of pressuring her husband to join the Trinamool Congress. Kandu’s friend Niranjan Baishnab, an eyewitness in the murder case also allegedly died by suicide.

The investigation of the suicide case was also handed over to the CBI.

The CBI has registered a separate case and investigating it simultaneously. Recently, the CBI has recovered his cellphone from his house.