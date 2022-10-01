scorecardresearch
TMC leader Tapan Dutta’s murder case: High Court division bench upholds single-bench order for CBI probe

Dutta was killed near his residence on May 6, 2011 days after the TMC came to power in West Bengal.

On June 9, the single-bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had ordered a CBI probe into the case.

A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld a single-bench order of a CBI probe into the murder of Trinamool Congress leader from Howrah district Tapan Dutta.

Dutta was killed near his residence on May 6, 2011 days after the TMC came to power in West Bengal. His wife Pratima alleged that her husband was murdered for protesting against the “illegal” filling up of water bodies near his residence in Bally in Howrah district.

The state government had handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police. However, Pratima and her daughter Puja approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging that Dutta was killed by his own party men and demanded a CBI probe.

On June 9, the single-bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had ordered a CBI probe into the case. However, the state government challenged the order before the division bench of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

