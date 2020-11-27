TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal transport minister

Suvendu Adhikari resigned a day earlier as chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC)

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has been distancing himself from the ruling party for several months now, tendered his resignation as West Bengal transport minister on Friday. He sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by fax and also forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The development comes a day after Adhikari resigned as chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

“I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Minister. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance. I am simultaneously sending by e-mail this to his Excellency-Governor of West Bengal, for doing the needful at his end. I thank you for giving me opportunity to serve the people of the state, which I did all through with commitment, dedication and sincerity,” Adhikari wrote in his letter to Banerjee.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also confirmed the development and tweeted, “Today at 1:05pm a resignation letter of Suvendu Adhikari from office as Minister addressed to Hon’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective.”

According to close aides of Suvendu, he is in contact with central leadership of BJP and may soon join the saffron party in presence of the top leadership.

In recent weeks, Adhikari, who also held irrigation and water resources portfolio, has criticised the TMC and addressed political rallies under non-TMC banners. An organization called “Dadar Anugami (Brother’s followers)” in support of Adhikari has also come up in different places.

The breach widened during “Nandigram Dibas” rallies earlier this month in which both sides made rancorous speeches in two separate rallies. In 2007, Suvendu, then an MLA, spearheaded the anti-land-acquisition movement in Nandigram that eventually helped the Trinamool Congress dislodge the 34-year Left Front government in 2011.

In a counter rally, Minister Firhad Hakim, without naming Suvendu, termed him a “traitor”. Suvendu also challenged the party leaders by saying, “They are coming to Nandigram before elections. What do you do after elections?…Where had you been in the last 13 years?…A known Brahmin does not need the sacred thread to establish his identity.”

In a bid to soothe tempers, TMC’s political strategist Prashant Kishore and veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy went to Adhikari’s house but failed to break the ice.

Trinamool leaders said Adhikari has started distancing himself from the party on account of the rise of Abhishek Banerjee, party MP and Mamata’s nephew. Abhishek has been given more responsibilities in party management, which has reportedly upset Adhikari.

Formerly a Congress family, the Adhikaris of East Midnapore joined the Trinamool Congress after Mamata formed the party in 1998. Suvendu is the son of three-term MP Sisir Adhikari, who was Union Minister of State for Rural Development in UPA-2. Suvendu himself has been an MP in UPA-1 and UPA-2.

In 2009, Suvendu Adhikari defeated CPM strongman Lakshman Seth in Tamluk by 1.73 lakh votes. In 2014, he was re-elected to Lok Sabha. In 2016, he won the Nandigram Assembly seat and was made Transport Minister. In September 2014, the CBI interrogated Adhikari in the Saradha chit fund scam. He was also seen in purported footage of the Narada scam.

