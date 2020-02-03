TMC leader suspended from party for ‘beating up’ woman

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that the woman is a BJP worker. Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that the woman is a BJP worker.

Trinamool Congress on Sunday suspended a panchayat deputy pradhan after he was accused of beating up a woman at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district. The alleged incident took place on January 31 at Nandanpur gram panchayat area.

Smriti Kana Das alleged that TMC workers, including gram panchayat deputy pradhan Amal Sarkar, beat her up after she protested against the construction of a road, which according to her, had encroached upon her land.

“When I raised my voice, TMC workers, including Sarkar, beat me up. They tied my legs with a rope and dragged me for several metres. I have lodged a complaint with the police,” Das, who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said.

A senior police officer said, “We have received a complaint in this regard and we are looking into it. The investigation is on.”

TMC leader and former party MP, Arpita Ghosh, said the accused TMC leader has been suspended from the party. “We are conducting an inquiry. Sarkar has been suspended until the inquiry is completed,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that the woman is a BJP worker. BJP MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, said, “She is our party worker. She was severely beaten up. Only TMC can inflict such horrific attack on our workers. This clearly shows why the law and order situation has worsened in West Bengal.”

