Bengal: TMC leader stabbed to death in south Dinajpur

A 60-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was stabbed to death at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Das, a Panchayat member of block No. 5 in Gangarampur. Two people have been arrested in this connection.

While the TMC has accused the BJP of killing Das, the latter denied the allegations.

According to police, Das had gone to Balurghat on Friday to attend a party meeting. He was on his way back home when he was allegedly attacked by a group of people with sharp weapons at Kaldighi. On hearing his screams, people rushed to the spot, from where the attackers managed to flee. The victim was rushed to Gangarampur Super Speciality Government Hospital.

“He was declared brought dead at the hospital. He was murdered while he was returning home on foot at 10 pm. Two persons have been arrested. Investigation is on,” said a police officer.

The area became tense after the news of his murder spread. TMC supporters demanded immediate arrest of the murderers. They blamed BJP supporters for the attack.

“Goons backed by the BJP were behind the crime. Since they won the Lok Sabha elections here, they are trying to foment trouble,” said Amalendu Sarkar, a local TMC leader.

Gangarampur is part of the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Sukanta Majumdar of BJP.

BJP district president Subhendu Sarkar denied the allegations and claimed that Das had been killed by another faction of the ruling party.

“BJP has no hand in the murder. He is victim of faction feud of the ruling party. But police have arrested two of our supporters,” said Sarkar.