TMC leader shot in S 24 Parganas, 3 held

A booth-level functionary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was shot dead in Bishnupur town of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday night, police said.

The victim, identified as Sadhan Mondal, the TMC’s booth president, was shot from point-blank range by three motorcycle-borne persons when he was sitting at a tea stall in Durgabati locality of the town.

The police have taken three persons in custody in connection with the case and are questioning them.

A police complaint mentioning names of five “BJP workers” — Shubashis Mondal, alias Bhutu, Swapan Mondal, Tapas Mondal, Arun Mondal and Swaroop Mondal — was filed in connection with the incident.

“Three persons with their faces covered came on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at Mondal,” said an official. The police suspect that contract killers were hired to execute the murder. A murder FIR has been registered in the matter.

Sadhan’s family claimed that the murder was “political”.

TMC, BJP trade charges

The TMC blamed the BJP for the murder, an allegation denied by the Opposition party. Local MLA and Minister of State for Transport Dilip Mondal said, “The BJP has become the new CPM. Ahead of the panchayat elections, they are trying to weaken our organisation by killing our workers. They have done this before as well. One Bhutu did this with the goons of the BJP and the CPM.”

Pintu Sardar, a TMC office-bearer of the area, said, “Sadhan was issued threats several times in the past. He was being pressurised to join the BJP.”

Advertisement

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the murder was a fallout of the TMC internal feud. “Firearms are available with TMC’s men. They love to play with weapons,’’ he said.

Sufal Ghantu, vice president of BJP’s Diamond Harbor organisational district, said, “It is a fallout of the Trinamool’s factional feud over land disputes and establishing control in their areas. A high-level probe should be held to find as who killed Sadhan Mandal. It has nothing to do with BJP,” he said.

Diamond Harbour police district Additional Superintendent Palash Chandra Dhali said, “We are investigating the matter. Three people have been detained and are being interrogated. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”