TMC leader shot dead by 3 unidentified persons, cops point to ‘infighting’

A forty-five-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on his way home in Nadia after meeting his son at a school in Murshidabad’s Nowda was shot dead by three unidentified men Thursday evening, said Murshidabad police.

Police said the assailants fired several rounds and the attack was swift — The bodyguards accompanying the TMC leader, Matirul Biswas, could not react. Senior police officers from Nadia and Murshidabad districts inspected the spot. Police said party infighting appeared to be behind the killing, while the victim’s family demanded a CID probe.

Matirul Biswas was the president of TMC Minority Cell in Karimpur, Block 2, while his wife Rina Biswas is the head of Narayanpur 2 village panchayat in Nadia district, said police.

“Around 6.30 pm on Thursday, when Matirul reached Jalangi ferry port in Murshidabad’s Nowda Shivnagar area, three bombs were hurled at his vehicle. As Matirul tried to escape, he fell to the ground and miscreants fired three consecutive shots at him from point-blank range. After receiving information, a team from Nowda police station rushed to the spot and admitted Matirul to Amtala Rural Hospital. He was later shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in critical condition due to excessive bleeding. Matirul, a resident of Sadipur of Thanarpara police station in Nadia, died there,” said a local police officer.

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Surender Singh said, “Primarily, it seems to be a planned murder. Attempts are being made to identify the assailants after examining three CCTV footage.” According to police sources, Matirul often used to visit his son Arif, and the assailants presumably knew about his visit.

The family said attempts were made on Matirul’s life earlier, too, following which the district police had deputed a constable and a civic volunteer for his security, who were with Matirul during the incident. According to police sources, the security guard ran towards Tiakata Ghat after the assailants hurled bombs at the victim’s vehicle. Three hours after the incident, a police team from Thanarpara police station reached the spot with the security guard, claimed the family. The body was sent for a postmortem at the medical college, said police. The family lodged a complaint against ten people at the Nowda police station based on which an investigation was initiated, said police.

Local TMC leader Sajijul Haq claimed that the killing was a fallout of rivalry between different factions of the ruling party.

However, Mahua Moitra, TMC Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar in Nadia, denied there was any infighting. “There is no infighting. The killing could be a fallout of personal enmity. It won’t be right to say without knowing the truth. This is not a place to settle any conflict. I request those who are doing this not to do it. Police are investigating and we have faith in them,” said Moitra.