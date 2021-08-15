TMC leader shot dead, 5 arrested

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by unidentified persons in Khardah. The incident took place late Friday night, police said .

The youth leader was identified as Ranajay Srivastava. He was associated with the Trinamool’s Hindi wing in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

While the ruling party said it suspects the BJP, the latter claimed the incident was a fallout of infighting in the Trinamool Congress.

Police said five persons have already been arrested in connection with the incident.

A close aide of the winner from Khardah Assembly seat, Kajal Sinha, who succumbed to Covid-19, Srivastava was shot dead near Sandhya Cinema on BT Road in Titagarh in Khardah police station area while he was returning home in his car, an officer said.

Sources said the assailants, riding motorbikes, blocked his way. They then abused him and lobbed crude bombs on his car.

As Srivastava got out of the vehicle and tried to escape, the attackers fired four rounds at him. One of the bullets hit his neck.

“He was targeted by miscreants backed by the BJP. This was pre-planned murder. Our leaders are being targeted,” Jyotipriyo Mullick, state forest minister and a senior Trinamool leader in the North 24 Parganas, said.

However, BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh denied his party’s involvement in the incident, saying, “Trinamool is levelling false allegations. The person was killed due to infighting in the ruling party. They (TMC) are trying to hide the truth.”