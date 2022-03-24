TMC leader shot at in West Bengal’s Nadia, critical

A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was injured critically after he was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in the Halishahar area of West Bengal’s Nadia district late Wednesday, police said.

Sahadeb Mondal, whose wife Anima Mondol is a panchayat member at Hanskhali, is under treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Police said that Mondal was shot at from point blank range at Muragacha Bazar when he was returning home around 8.30pm.

“We are investigating the matter to find out who all are involved in this. The assailants fled from the spot and no one has been arrested in the case yet,” said an official.

Mondal, who received a bullet injury in the head, was rushed to a nearby hospital from there he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata’s Mullick Bazar area.

TMC’s Ranaghat organising committee president Ratna Ghosh said,”The BJP may be behind the incident. Let the police investigate the matter.”

The opposition party, however, denied the allegations.

BJP’s Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar said, “The rule of law has practically collapsed in the state. It will be clear only after investigation if it was a fallout of a factional feud within their party.

On March 13, two newly elected councillors — one from the ruling TMC in North 24 Parganas’ Naihati and other from the Congress in Purulia’s Jhalda Municipality — were murdered, raising a question mark on the law and order situation in the state.