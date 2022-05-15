TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh fumes after movie on Ray denied screening at Nandan

Actor and TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh on Saturday criticised the authorities of state-run movie theatre Nandan after it gave no shows to filmmaker Anik Dutta’s movie Aparajito which is based on auteur Satyajit Ray’s journey during the making of his cult classic ‘Pather Panchali’. In 1985, Ray had inaugurated the movie theatre and also designed the famous logo for the complex.

“Nandan must revisit their decision because ‘Aparajito’ is one such movie which Bengalis deserve to watch at Nandan. It really puts a question on the authorities which take such decisions. I think they should review their decision. I would appeal to the authorities to see if the screening of the movie is arranged for the coming days,” said Ghosh, who plays Ray’s wife Bijoya in Aparajito.

She currently holds the post of the president of the TMC’s youth wing.

Calls and messages to TMC leaders for comment on the issue went unanswered.

The much-hyped film, which is Dutta’s tribute to auteur Ray on his 101st birth anniversary, has not only found screening slots at Nandan but also the state-run Cinema Centenary Building.

‘Aparajito’ had recently received acclaim at the Mumbai film festival. Dutta, a known critic of Mamata Banerjee-led government, had earlier run into trouble when his anti-establishment satire Bhobisyoter Bhoot was pulled off cinema halls in February 2019, just days after its release.

Several prominent personalities, including actor Soumitra Chatterjee, had then protested against the “attempt to curb freedom of artistic expression”. It was assumed that he had faced consequences for taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) in November 2018.

Dutta, during a talk show, had spoken against the installation of the CM’s cut-outs at Nandan cineplex during the KIFF.

At present, three of the four films which are now being screened at Nandan have TMC leaders, either MPs or MLAs, in lead roles.

While Kishmish and Mini have actors-turned-politicians Dev and Mimi Chakraborty in the lead, Kolkatar Harry has actor-turned TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty in the main role.

Reacting to the development, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said freedom of speech and expression is being curbed in the state. “I don’t know what kind of politics is being played at Nandan. Even films with TMC leaders in it are not getting shows. This is another example of the degradation of Bengali culture. There is no freedom of speech and expression. Mamata Banerjee recently received a literary award,” Ghosh said, adding in jest, “Soon, her name may even be sent for a Nobel Prize for such acts.”

Officials at Nandan couldn’t be reached for a comment on the controversy.