TMC leader Raju Naskar held for assault, party says no political link

A real estate businessman and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Beleghata area in Kolkata was arrested on Saturday for allegedly threatening and assaulting a man and his family members over a property dispute, police said.
According to police, Raju Naskar (51) was arrested from EM Bypass around 5.30pm while he was trying to leave the city.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar said, “A complaint had been filed against Raju Naskar. The complainant alleged physical assault, threats, and that members of his family were also attacked. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He was arrested on Saturday afternoon from Abhisikta Crossing.”
The complainant, Sukomal Debnath, alleged that his family has been living as tenants in a house in Beleghata for the last 75 years. On February 4, Naskar, along with 50-60 of his associates stormed into his house and asked them to vacate the property for some construction purpose.
“Naskar wanted to take some measurements. However, when I asked for documents proving Naskar’s ownership of the property, he said: ‘I represent the court, I represent the police’. I was then taken to the TMC leader’s office and beaten up. My family members were also assaulted,” Debnath said.
Debnath filed a police complaint against Naskar and his associates at Beleghata Police Station on February 5. Based on the complaint, Naskar was arrested and he will be produced in the court on Sunday, police said.
Naskar has, however, denied the allegations, claiming he was being framed and had no link to the matter.
“I don’t know anything. I have heard there is some tenant-related dispute. I live in the area and am engaged in social work. People come to me out of affection. While trying to help someone, others may feel wronged. I do not even know the person who is making these allegations,” Naskar said.
Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the incident has no political connection.
“I have heard it is a dispute over a house, a local issue. Police have acted based on the complaints received,” Ghosh said.
This is not the first time that Naskar’s name has surfaced in a controversy. On April 30, 2023, factional clashes between local TMC leaders, including councillor Alokananda Das, and Raju Naskar’s group came to light in Beleghata, where he was accused of opening fire in the presence of police. Seven days later, Naskar and four others were arrested by Kolkata Police’s Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Lalbazar from a resort in Gopalpur, Odisha.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More