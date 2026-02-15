TMC leader Raju Naskar held for assault, party says no political link

Kolkata Police arrest TMC leader and real estate businessman Raju Naskar in connection with an alleged assault and threat case linked to a property dispute in Beleghata.

A real estate businessman and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Beleghata area in Kolkata was arrested on Saturday for allegedly threatening and assaulting a man and his family members over a property dispute, police said.

According to police, Raju Naskar (51) was arrested from EM Bypass around 5.30pm while he was trying to leave the city.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar said, “A complaint had been filed against Raju Naskar. The complainant alleged physical assault, threats, and that members of his family were also attacked. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He was arrested on Saturday afternoon from Abhisikta Crossing.”