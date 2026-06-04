TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar held over ‘grabbing’ woman’s house
On Wednesday, a group of people gathered outside the flat to protest against Majumdar, when, it is alleged, the TMC leader physically assaulted some of the protesters. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot and detained him.
Meanwhile, in a separate case, Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested the Ward No 42 Councilor Mahesh Kumar Sharma (57), son of Late Sagar Mall Sharma. Sharma has been arrested in connection with a case filed in 2025.
The police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar over allegedly illegally occupying a woman’s house for several years and allegedly harassing her.
As per the sources, locals were staging a protest against Majumdar outside the flat in Bidhannagar, which led to an altercation. The police then arrived at the spot, detained Majumdar, and took him to Bidhannagar North police station, where he was subsequently arrested. He faces charges of illegally occupying a flat, and making derogatory remarks against and threatening the woman landowner.
It is learnt that Majumdar had been illegally occupying the Bidhannagar area-based flat for the last around 12 years. He reportedly rented the flat in 2012, the lease agreement for which expired in 2015. However, it is being alleged that Majumdar neither renewed the lease after that nor did he vacate the flat. The owner, Arati Raychaudhari, has also alleged that Majumdar even stopped paying the rent for the said flat.
On Wednesday, a group of people gathered outside the flat to protest against Majumdar, when, it is alleged, the TMC leader physically assaulted some of the protesters. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot and detained him.
The complainant has alleged that she had also sent legal notices to Majumdar and his family, asking them to vacate her flat. However, the notices went unanswered, she claimed, alleging that the TMC leader further hurled insults at and threatened her. She further alleged that a few days ago, she, along with a few others, had stormed the flat, seeking the Majumdar’s eviction. But Majumdar was away and the complainant reportedly got into a scuffle with his wife.
During the TMC regime, Majumdar wielded significant political influence, making it difficult for the complainant to seek action, she alleged. She further claimed that after the BJP came in power, she went to confront Majumdar.
Meanwhile, in a separate case, Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested the Ward No 42 Councilor Mahesh Kumar Sharma (57), son of Late Sagar Mall Sharma. Sharma has been arrested in connection with a case filed in 2025.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More