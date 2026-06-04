TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar held over ‘grabbing’ woman’s house

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested the Ward No 42 Councilor Mahesh Kumar Sharma (57), son of Late Sagar Mall Sharma. Sharma has been arrested in connection with a case filed in 2025.

The police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar over allegedly illegally occupying a woman’s house for several years and allegedly harassing her.

As per the sources, locals were staging a protest against Majumdar outside the flat in Bidhannagar, which led to an altercation. The police then arrived at the spot, detained Majumdar, and took him to Bidhannagar North police station, where he was subsequently arrested. He faces charges of illegally occupying a flat, and making derogatory remarks against and threatening the woman landowner.

It is learnt that Majumdar had been illegally occupying the Bidhannagar area-based flat for the last around 12 years. He reportedly rented the flat in 2012, the lease agreement for which expired in 2015. However, it is being alleged that Majumdar neither renewed the lease after that nor did he vacate the flat. The owner, Arati Raychaudhari, has also alleged that Majumdar even stopped paying the rent for the said flat.