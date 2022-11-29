TMC leader attacked in Domkal, alleges local MLA’s role; 2 arrested

A Trinamool Congress leader and former vice-chairman of the Domkal Municipality was attacked by a group of people in Domkal town of Murshidabad district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police have arrested two persons in this connection while TMC leader Pradip Chaki alleged that the attack on him was planned by party’s Domkal MLA Jafikul Islam and the local inspector in-charge.

Chaki’s son has filed a police complaint against some relatives of MLA Jafikul at the local police station. The police said the incident took place around 3:30pm at the restaurant of Chaki’s son where 20-25 people barged in looking for the former municipal vice-chairman. As soon as his son called him, the attackers assaulted Pradip Chaki with iron rods and a pistol butt.

An injured Chaki was taken to a local hospital and was referred to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

A case was registered against unidentified people, the police said. Chaki said on Monday, “ Jafikul and the inspector incharge planned this attack. I had spoken about their involvement in cow smuggling recently.”

Chaki had at a press conference on November 18 accused the MLA and the police official of of making money through cow smuggling.

The police are questioning the arrested duo and are searching for the alleged kingpin.

MLA Jafikul Islam was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.

Taking a swipe at the state’s ruling party, BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “All the miscreants are enjoy the protection of Trinamool. They think this government is theirs. They have become fearless. The Trinamool is dead internally. They are fighting with each other at the grassroots level.”

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “It is our party which is being attacked. The BJP is not Trinamool that has always stood by the people. Let police investigate the case.”