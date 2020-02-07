TMC leader arrested for ‘tying, beating up’ sisters in South Dinajpur

A screengrab from a video of the purported incident. A screengrab from a video of the purported incident.

The prime accused, who allegedly beat up a school teacher and her sister at Nandanpur village of Gangarampur block in South Dinajpur district on January 31, was arrested on Thursday. TMC leader and Nandanpur Gram Panchayat upo pradhan, Amal Sarkar, who was suspended by his party, was arrested from Bamangola in Malda district.

Wangden Bhutiya additional SP (Rural) of South Dinajpur district said, “We conducted searches and then ultimately arrested him. We are also looking for two other accused persons in the case.”

Earlier two persons were arrested in connection with the incident after the purported video of the January 31 incident was widely circulated on social media.

The purported video shows a group of alleged TMC workers tying hands and legs of the women with ropes and dragging them on the road in Gangarampur. They were also beaten up. The teacher claimed to be a BJP worker.

One of the accused was Nandanpur Gram Panchayat upo pradhan Sarkar, a TMC leader. On Sunday, TMC South Dinajpur district president and former MP Arpita Ghosh ordered the suspension of Sarkar following allegations.

The women were said to be protesting the widening of a proposed road as it encroached on their field. They filed a police complaint against Sarkar and others on Sunday. Sarkar had gone missing since the incident.

According to the women, they had agreed to give up part of their land for the road with a width of 12 feet. But when the panchayat allegedly decided to widen the road to 24 feet, they objected to it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.