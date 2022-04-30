TMC leader among two more arrested: CBI

The CBI has arrested two more persons, including a panchayat member owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Nadia district.

Panchayat member Samarendra Gayali’s son Braj Gopal Gayali, alias Sohail (21) is prime accused in the case. The agency had questioned Samarendra for nearly seven hours on Tuesday.

Braj Gopal was arrested a day after the victim’s family had filed a complaint. So far, a total of eight persons have been arrested in the case.

The minor victim had died a day after the alleged crime took place at a birthday party to which Braj Gopal had invited her on

April 4.