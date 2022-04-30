scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
TMC leader among two more arrested: CBI

Braj Gopal was arrested a day after the victim's family had filed a complaint. So far, a total of eight persons have been arrested in the case.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 30, 2022 5:55:42 am
The minor victim had died a day after the alleged crime took place at a birthday party to which Braj Gopal had invited her on April 4.

The CBI has arrested two more persons, including a panchayat member owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Nadia district.

Panchayat member Samarendra Gayali’s son Braj Gopal Gayali, alias Sohail (21) is prime accused in the case. The agency had questioned Samarendra for nearly seven hours on Tuesday.

The minor victim had died a day after the alleged crime took place at a birthday party to which Braj Gopal had invited her on
April 4.

