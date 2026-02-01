TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee counters Amit Shah’s Anandapur fire criticism, points to BJP’s Nirav Modi links

Abhishek accused the BJP of politicizing the incident and seeking to profit from the incident. (file)

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Anandapur fire incident, highlighting BJP’s alleged links with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Abhishek accused the BJP of politicizing the incident and seeking to profit from it. “It’s the BJP’s habit to politicize an incident,” he said while addressing the media at Kolkata airport before heading to Delhi for the Union budget session.

Asserting that the state government had taken all necessary steps following the fire incident, the senior TMC leader rejected BJP allegations related to one of the owners of the food outlet accompanying the chief minister on a foreign tour.