TMC launches mass contact campaign with a toll-free number for direct call to Mamata

Two months after losing significant ground to the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress on Monday launched a mass outreach programme to strengthen its grassroots connection ahead of the Assembly elections in the state due in 2021.

Announcing the launch of the programme at an event in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that as a part of the mass contact programme, more than 1,000 TMC leaders, including its MPs, MLAs, ministers and office bearers will travel to 10,000 villages across the state in the next 100 days to meet people and listen to their problems.

Mamata also launched “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) digital campaign — toll-free number 9137091370 and http://www.didikebolo.com website — through which people could directly convey their grievances or suggestions to her.

“Today, we are launching a campaign to reach out to the masses in an effective way and engage in public relations. This will help us communicate with them directly and learn about their grievances,” Mamata said, adding that over 1,000 TMC leaders who will visit 10,000 villages in the next 100 days will also spend nights in the villages.

“They (TMC leaders) will also hold talks with prominent personalities in their respective areas. They will coordinate with our booth-level workers. If needed, they will visit houses of such workers and have dinner there. They will also hoist our party flag in the village before leaving,” the TMC chief said, adding that such meetings will be known as ‘Jana Sangjog Sabha’.

According to the party, the long-term goal of the campaign is to reach 1.6 crore or 80 per cent of the total households in West Bengal in the next 20 months.

Mamata, however, said that the outreach programme was not the campaign for Assembly election, which is 20 months away. “We have done this to start a modern digital platform to enable people to communicate directly with us. Through this, our elected party members will campaign at the grassroots level and strengthen our organisation,” Mamata said.

Without naming the BJP, she said, “When other parties are using data and other things, we also want to use technology to keep in touch with people. This is not corporatisation. You can say this is the modernisation of the Trinamool Congress.”

Sources in the party said that the campaign is the brainchild of political strategist Prashant Kisor, who was roped in by Mamata for the 2021 Assembly polls after the party’s disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections and the rise of the BJP in the state —- TMC won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014, while the BJP gained from two to 18.

A senior TMC leader said, “Prashant Kishor is behind the massive outreach programme. The feedback of this outreach programme will be scrutinised by Kishor and his team, who in turn will use it to prepare the party’s strategy and tap the loopholes.” Members of I-PAC were seen at Nazrul Manch during the TMC meeting.

A TMC team, party sources said, will be closely monitoring the grievances conveyed through the toll-free number and the website.

During the closed door meeting with her party MLAs and senior functionaries, Mamata exuded confidence about making a turnaround in the Assembly polls, sources said.

“Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee told us to reach out to the masses and shun the VIP culture,” a senior TMC MLA said, adding she also asked us to bring the old-timers back to the party party and, apologise, if mistakes have been committed in the past.