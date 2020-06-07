TMC launches Assembly poll campaign to counter ‘BJP’s anti-govt propaganda’

“Yesterday, our party chief Mamata Banerjee ordered us to campaign against the canards being spread by BJP,” Partha Chatterjee said. (File Photo) “Yesterday, our party chief Mamata Banerjee ordered us to campaign against the canards being spread by BJP,” Partha Chatterjee said. (File Photo)

The ruling Trinamool Congress has launched its campaign at full throttle for the next year’s Assembly elections, state Education Minister and TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee announced on Saturday. The campaign in all the 294 Assembly constituencies will counter the BJP’s “anti-government propaganda”, he added.

“Yesterday, our party chief Mamata Banerjee ordered us to campaign against the canards being spread by BJP,” he said.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in May next year.

“Mamata Banerjee is the only Chief Minister who hit the streets to fight against coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, the BJP is continuously maligning our government and circulating fake news on social media platforms. So, we have decided to counter this campaign. We will also strengthen our social media wing to counter BJP’s false propaganda,” Chatterjee said.

The chief minister on Friday had started laying the ground for the Assembly poll campaign, urging party leaders across the state to counter BJP’s criticism of the TMC government.

The Covid-19 outbreak and cyclone Amphan have changed the situation in this state.

According to a TMC source, the full-fledged poll campaign will only start next year, when the party will get just four months. So, it wants to intensify its campaign during the partial lockdown situation.

