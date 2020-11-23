TMC lashes out at BJP after Vijayvargiya’s ‘bhaipo’ remark

Kailash Vijayvargiya (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for calling TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee “bhaipo [nephew]”. Banerjee is the nephew of Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

At a press conference, Ghosh said, “The BJP has now resorted to personal attacks after failing to compete with the state government on the development aspect. In a surprising move, Vijayvargiya yesterday launched a personal attack against our youth leader and party MP [Abhishek Banerjee]. We feel proud that the BJP is feeling threatened by him and that’s why targeting him. They are using the word ‘bhaipo’ against him. I want to ask Vijayvargiya to take his name instead of using the word ‘bhaipo’. If he has guts, then use his proper name while speaking about him.”

In an address to party workers in Purba Medinipur district’s Ramnagar area on Saturday, Vijayvargiya said, “No self-respecting person can remain in TMC now because its reins have now gone to ‘bhaipo’. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee whether she has lost her self-confidence and mortgaged the party to the PK [Prashant Kishor] company.”

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has been advising the ruling party for next year’s Assembly elections.

Slamming the BJP leader for his remarks, Ghosh said, “He is spreading lies about our leaders and indulging in a smear campaign. ‘Bhaipo’ means a lot of people. The person who is BCCI secretary [Union Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah] is also a ‘bhaipo’ of Vijayvargiya. He must specify who he is referring to. I am challenging him to shun his cowardice and take his name.”

The TMC leader also reminded Vijayvargiya of the time his son Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for beating up civic officials with a bat in Indore. “We don’t want to engage in personal attacks as we want to talk about development. But his son Akash Vijayvargiya who is an MLA was arrested for beating up civic officials with a bat. He should not launch personal attacks.” The TMC spokesperson said BJP does not have any moral authority to speak about the Saradha chit fund scam as its national vice-president Mukul Roy is allegedly involved in the scam.

In response to the TMC,, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “There is no need to take names as people of the state know who the ‘bhaipo’ is here. Our aim is to make people know who we are referring to. We don’t need to specify everything.”

The BJP’s co- in-charge for Bengal. Amit Malviya, tweeted, “Kunal Ghosh, scam-tainted spokesperson of TMC, who was fielded to defend ‘bhaipo’ had this to say in Sept 2014, ‘If there is anyone who has directly or indirectly benefited the most from Saradha Media, that person is Mamata Banerjee.’ ‘Pishi [aunt]’ can clarify if the allegation is true!”

