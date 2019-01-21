TMC killed democracy in Bengal, joined hands with rejected leaders: BJP leader Mukul Roy

A day after 25 political leaders from over 20 parties came together on Saturday, vowing at a mega rally here to put up a united fight against BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Mukul Roy Sunday called it a “flop show”. He also said that the Trinamool Congress, which has “murdered democracy” in the state, is now raising slogans to save the country.

“Trinamool Congress chief has now joined hands with a group of rejected leaders of the country and saying that she will save democracy in the country. In Bengal, she has killed democracy. In recent panchayat polls, democracy was murdered. So many people died. Candidates were not allowed to submit their nominations. Nowhere else in the country, be it assembly or civic polls, such violence has been witnessed,” said Mukul Roy, senior BJP leader, at a press conference at party headquarters in Kolkata.

“Do the leaders present on the stage know about this? Mallikarjun Kharge should ask the state Congress leaders about the situation in Bengal,” Roy added.

Terming the Brigade rally organised by the Trinamool Congress as “a flop show”, Roy said the parties present at the event do not have the strength to take on BJP.

“Barring Congress, other parties on stage yesterday cannot give candidate in more than 170 Lok Sabha seats. They are a group of failed and rejected leaders. Who is leading the alliance? They have no leader. That is why they are saying that the prime minister will be decided after the polls. We have a leader. He is Narendra Modi and he will once again become the prime minister. Because people are with us,” Roy said.

He also claimed that while the Trinamool Congress pointed fingers at CBI, its own police is busy hounding opposition leaders and workers in Bengal.

“Bengal has become a police state. The CID and the police have only one work here — to slap false cases against BJP leaders and workers. And she (Mamata) is complaining against the CBI. The CBI is in Bengal investigating scams on the Supreme Court’s order,” said Roy.

The BJP leader also questioned the huge expenditure for preparations of the rally.

“Crores has been spent for the rally. Cutouts and hoardings at every step, hundreds of buses and huge arrangement. Trinamool Congress has to answer from where they are getting so much money,” Roy said.

The BJP leader also claimed that a number of Trinamool Congress MPs and MLAs are about to leave the party.

“Many of the MPs and MLAs have decided to leave TMC. Some are in touch with us. But they feel right now if they leave they will be harassed by police through false cases,” said Roy.

Roy also said that from January 22, BJP will start its own public meetings and rallies which will continue till February 9.

When contacted, TMC leaders declined to comment on Roy’s claims.