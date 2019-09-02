TMC is murdering democracy in Bengal: Nadda after attack on MP

BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of “murdering” the democracy in West Bengal after party MP Arjun Singh sustained injuries allegedly in a police action.

In a tweet, Nadda said, “Attempt to capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering the democracy time and again in West Bengal,” Nadda wrote in his tweet.

The party, which will also hold a sit-in demonstration at Shyambazar crossing on Monday and called a bandh in Barrackpore, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the Sunday’s incident.

“The underhand tactics adopted by TMC to counter the increasing popularity of BJP include not only occupying the BJP office forcibly but also conspiracy to murder Arjun Singh. Is this how TMC intends to practice democracy? Is it the way to stop the spread of BJP in West Bengal?” tweeted West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Later, he and national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Singh who is admitted at Apollo Hospital on EM Bypass in Kolkata.

With PTI inputs