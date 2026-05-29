TMC in disarray, Mamata Banerjee targets turncoats with ‘Girgit’ poem

Amid turmoil in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has penned a satirical poem, titled ‘Girgit’ (chameleon), targeting turncoats in her party.

“Koto nebe choritro bodlate/ chorontole koto utkoch dhon/ ar koto chao? Nijeder bhol bodlate?… (How much will you take to change your character? How much bribe money is at your feet? How much more do you want to change your faces?),” she writes, comparing disloyal politicians to colour-changing chameleons.

Calling the turncoats “more dangerous than a chameleon” for “betraying the party’s foundational values and its workers in times of crisis for their own survival”, the former chief minister writes,