TMC in disarray, Mamata Banerjee targets turncoats with ‘Girgit’ poem

Amid turmoil in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has penned a satirical poem, titled ‘Girgit’ (chameleon), targeting turncoats in her party.
“Koto nebe choritro bodlate/ chorontole koto utkoch dhon/ ar koto chao? Nijeder bhol bodlate?… (How much will you take to change your character? How much bribe money is at your feet? How much more do you want to change your faces?),” she writes, comparing disloyal politicians to colour-changing chameleons.
Calling the turncoats “more dangerous than a chameleon” for “betraying the party’s foundational values and its workers in times of crisis for their own survival”, the former chief minister writes,
“They are not selling themselves;
They are selling people’s and workers’ self-respect”.
She concludes by writing,
“Opportunists always have a place at the bottom.
One day, this greed will make them think.
That day, these traitors will understand how insignificant inhumanity truly is.”
Her penning ‘Girgit’ poem coincides with a surge of resignations and open criticism from senior leaders.
Week after TMC’s loss, she had penned a poem titled “Brave”, which seemed to be meant for party workers frustrated and disillusioned by the party’s electoral defeat. “Be brave and strong… Always face brutes with a smile,” she wrote.
The poem also repeatedly touched on loneliness and resilience. “When you were born,
You came alone
And when you will die
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You have to be alone,” she wrote, urging them to have faith.
Poetry has long been one of Mamata Banerjee’s preferred ways of responding to political turbulence. Over the years, she has written 162 books, 27 poems, and songs while also showcasing her paintings publicly. Her writings have covered subjects ranging from her struggles as an Opposition leader to movements like Singur and Nandigram, which eventually helped bring down the Left Front government. During the Singur and Nandigram movement, and even the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, she repeatedly posted her poetry on social networks.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More