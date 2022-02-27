TMC hopeful of more gains as 108 civic bodies vote today

Having bagged all five civic bodies to have polled so far, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the ruling Trinamool Congress will eye more gains as 108 more municipalities across the state go to polls on Sunday.

The February 6 polls to four civic bodies, including the prized Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, saw the Opposition level allegations of large-scale rigging.

Even as the Calcutta High Court directed the State Election Commission to assess the ground situation in the poll-bound civic bodies and decide on the deployment of central forces ahead of the February 27 showdown, the BJP moved a plea at the Supreme Court challenging the order. The apex court, however, dismissed the pea following which the SEC announced that the polls will be held on the watch of the state police.

In a bid to ensure that the polls are held free and fair on Sunday, the SEC has made necessary security arrangements in addition to deploying WBCS officers as general observers in every municipal area. There will also be a special observer, an IAS officer, in every poll-bound district. The state poll panel further informed that adequate security has been put in place and armed police personnel will keep watch on every booth. A control room has also been opened where people can register their complaints, it added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool’s official mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ on Saturday published an article calling on party workers to ensure that the polling is held in a festive ambience while refraining from activities that might give rise to controversies.

“Utsober mejaje vote hok. Obadh, gonotantrik poribeshe. Kaaj o porishebar bhittite manush Trinamool.kei vote deben ebong jetaben. Barti voter jonyo oti utsahe emon kichhu korben na, jate bitorko hoi. Mone rakhun, eta media o tothyo-projuktir jug. Hater phoneo camera. Nischit joyer modhye emon kono bichchhinno muhurto rakha jabe na, ja niye pore kutsa hote pare. (Ensure that polling is held in a festive and democratic ambience. We are hopeful that people will reward the TMC for its developmental work and help it win. In the quest of a few more votes, do not, in your enthusiasm, engage in any activity that may give rise to a controversy. Remember that we are in the age of information technology and even mobile handsets are equipped with cameras. Hence, refrain from any activity that might bring the party a bad name,” the piece read.

The piece also said, “Our opponents know they are going to lose and might try to stoke violence. Don’t give in to temptations. In case of an emergency, call the party leadership or the police. Everyone should ensure that all committed voters are able to exercise their franchise.”

Amid allegations of rigging, booth jamming and false voting against the TMC in the February 6 polls, some young leaders said such charges might put a stain on the image of the ruling party. According to sources, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee advised party cadres to be more restrained during the next phase of civic polls.

However, the word of caution from the top doesn’t seem to have reached the grassroots as BJP state president Sukanta Majumder on Saturday accused the Trinamool of unleashing terror in some areas. Speaking to reporters, he said, “We will not tolerate violence perpetrated by the ruling party. Our cadres will put up resistance.”

The Left Front, too, urged the SEC to play a ‘neutral role’ on election day.