TMC holds rally, says question Suvendu in CBI custodial death case

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday held a rally at Kolkata’s Hazra Crossing where Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari addressed a public meeting a day before claiming “a big dacoit from Bengal” will be put behind the bars by January 13, in a jibe at the state’s ruling party.

Senior TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, Aroop Biswas, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay, Mala Roy, Madan Mitra, Debasish Kumar, Kunal Ghosh among others were present.

Targetting Adhikari for announcing several dates in December when “big developments” are likely to take place, Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “The Leader of Opposition had said that something big will take place on December 12. Yesterday, a key accused in the Bogtui killing case was found dead in CBI custody. How did he Adhikari know about this? Is this what he meant as a big development? The CBI is answerable to this. And the person who had foretold this must be questioned.”

Intensifying attack on Adhikari, Kunal Ghosh described him as a traitor. “When he was with the TMC, his family benefited a lot. They became MP, MLAs and ministers. Now he is spreading canards against our party and badmouthing us. This is the true colour of Adhikari. Now he is even targeting his own party leaders. He is clearly damaging the BJP also,” said Ghosh.

In an apparent reference to BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, Adhikari on Monday had said that he does not give media bytes everyday while going for a morning walk. It may be noted that Ghosh speaks to the media after his morning walk and had recently criticised Adhikari for issuing such “deadlines”.