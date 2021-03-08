TMC hits back at PM: Nobody stopped you from developing state

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised him for questioning development work done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and asked him if anybody had stopped him from doing so in the state in the last six years.

“In the last six years, the Modi government has been at the Centre. What development work have they done for Bengal? If they are really worried about Bengal, who stopped them from working for Bengal in the last so many years?” said senior TMC leader and state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Rebutting Modi’s allegation that the Mamata government had done nothing for Bengal’s development in 10 years, TMC MP Derek O’Brien shared a three-page document on Twitter explaining how she had changed the lives of people and the state through “10 ways”. He listed the state government schemes across 10 sectors — from education, health, employment and sanitation to economy, agriculture and women empowerment — and how they had benefitted people from different walks.

Reacting to actor Mithun Chakraborty’s switch to the BJP, TMC’s Saugata Roy said actor’s life had come to a full political circle from a former Naxalite to a BJP member.

“They talk so much about Bengal. What has Mithun done for Bengal? He lives in Mumbai and acts there. Do you expect substantial or valuable statement from Mithun? He started with Naxals and ended with the BJP — basically completing a full circle in politics,” said Roy.

The National Award-winning actor was part of the Naxal movement in the 1960s before his acting career. In 2014, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the TMC but quit it two years later citing health reasons after his name cropped up in a chit fund scam.

The CPI (M) lashed out at Chakraborty for joining the BJP, who in 2014 campaigned for the TMC. “During 2014 elections, #MithunChakraborty was campaigning for TMC and he ridiculed BJP on stage. The #BJP leaders might be suffering from selective amnesia but nowadays YouTube & Twitter bring out truth sooner or later,” Senior CPI (M) leader Md Salim tweeted.

“During 2016 elections, Narendra Modi claimed politicians like Mukul Roy & Suvendu Adhikari are not only corrupt but are also a threat to future of our youth. 5 years later, Modi is in Kolkata to seek votes for both these corrupt individuals,” he further tweeted.

CM Banerjee said ‘poriborton’ (change) would come in Delhi not in the state, referring to the Central government led by the BJP. She also slammed Modi for questioning women’s safety in Bengal and asked him to look at BJP-ruled states such as UP.