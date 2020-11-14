TMC, Gurung’s GJM conspired to attack my convoy: Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused members of the TMC and the Bimal Gurung-led faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) of hatching a conspiracy to attack him. Ghosh’s comments came a day after stones were thrown at his convoy in North Bengal’s Alipurduar district.

The BJP leader told reporters, “The TMC has now joined hands with forces that it once branded as anti-nationals. The ruling party has become desperate to win Assembly seats in the Darjeeling Hills, and is also distributing money to increase its influence. Yesterday’s attack was pre-planned. The police knew about it…”

Ghosh said such attacks would not deter BJP workers from organising movements against the state government.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s recent remark “maut ka khel se mat nahi mil sakta (game of death cannot get you votes)”, the state BJP chief said, “A day after… one of our activists were killed in Purba Medinipur, and my convoy was attacked. These are telltale signs.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd