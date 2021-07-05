TMC guns for PM as petrol price breaches Rs 100/litre mark

All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a press conference in Kolkata. (PTI)

As petrol price touched Rs 100/litre in some parts of West Bengal on Sunday, a war of words broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP over rising fuel prices.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, “As fuel prices hit a HISTORIC HIGH, @BJP4India govt (government) seems to be working very hard towards adding to the woes of the public. Not much has changed from 2020. The same old blame game continues while the demands of the people of India are conveniently ignored!”

Petrol price has crossed the Rs 100/litre-mark in Alipurduar and Nadia districts and is going at Rs 99/litre in Kolkata.

The BJP pointed fingers at the Trinamool, asking why it wasn’t reducing duties on petroleum products to bring down the surging fuel prices.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, senior BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Why isn’t the state government reducing its duties on fuel products? The present situation requires a joint effort from the central government and the states.”