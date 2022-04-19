TMC groups clash near MP’s house, 8 injured; police arrest 6

A clash broke out between two TMC groups over alleged control of a “construction syndicate” in the Lake Gardens area of Kolkata, leaving at least eight people injured. The incident took place near the residence of TMC MP Sougata Roy. The police arrested six people in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the groups had been trying to take control of the construction business in the locality. Members of one group also beat up one of the residents in the area after they reportedly did not give them the contract to construct a house.

It was Roy who had called up the police after learning about the incident.

“I have not seen such clashes in this area before. I have been residing here for more than 60 years. I had to call the officer-in-charge of Lake Gardens police station and seek his intervention. Such incidents shoud not take place,” Roy said. Following the incident, a police contingent has been posted in the area.

Slamming the TMC for nurturing a “syndicate raj” in the state, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. The TMC is known for its involvement in syndicate raj. Such incidents are not surprising anymore in West Bengal.”

CPM state secretary Mohammad Salim said, “TMC workers are now fighting among themselves to take control of the construction business. However, this incident took place right close to the house of their MP.”